CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases 9,546 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 511.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

