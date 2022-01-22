Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2,301.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

