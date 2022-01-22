First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $89.80 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,008 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $89,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

