SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,488 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $109,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.