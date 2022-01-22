Bellevue Group AG Has $2.43 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

