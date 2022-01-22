Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

CNK opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.