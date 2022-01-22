Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $206.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

