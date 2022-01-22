Bellevue Group AG Has $29.57 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,996 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

