NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $423,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

