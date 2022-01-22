Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,563.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,515.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.