1st Source Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

SRCE stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 1st Source by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1st Source by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 1st Source by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

