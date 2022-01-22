Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.25 ($2.98).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.48) to GBX 253 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

EMG traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 207.60 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,079. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140.90 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.53.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

