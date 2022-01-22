SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get SLM alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 3,730,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,046. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.