Celo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $138.04 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00009165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $138.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.54 or 0.06842691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,061.51 or 1.00108845 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

