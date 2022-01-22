LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0019

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $93,999.04 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013727 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.