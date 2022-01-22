NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.