Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Smith Micro Software worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

