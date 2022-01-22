Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

BJUL stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

