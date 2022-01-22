NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

