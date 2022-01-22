Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

