Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2,576.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

