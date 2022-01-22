Tobam Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tobam purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

