Tobam Acquires Shares of 2,884 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

MARA opened at $22.06 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.