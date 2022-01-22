Tobam Has $50,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 466.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $220.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

