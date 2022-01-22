Tobam Invests $74,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,387,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 569,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

