The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

