Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.31%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

