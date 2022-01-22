Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BCSF opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.