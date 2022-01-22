Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

INDB stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 341,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

