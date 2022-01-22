Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $23.71 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $893.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

