Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

SASR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,629. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.