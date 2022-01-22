B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of IGHG opened at $73.99 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.