B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $999,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,910,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $402.43 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

