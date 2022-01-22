B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,315 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

HQH opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

