Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $15,552,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

