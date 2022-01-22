Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.