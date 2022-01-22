Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

