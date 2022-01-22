Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICVU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,856,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Frontier Investment Corp Units stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

