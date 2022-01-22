3,164 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

