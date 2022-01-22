K21 Market Cap Hits $14.86 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $458,112.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.