5,660 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.95 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.22.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

