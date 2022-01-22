E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,135 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $316.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average of $316.49. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

