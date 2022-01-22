Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.69 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $635.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.69 and a 200 day moving average of $631.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

