Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,351 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.76 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

