Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 208,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $89.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

