Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,795 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Best Buy worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

