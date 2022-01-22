CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

