CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $1.44 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

