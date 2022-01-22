CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day moving average is $425.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

