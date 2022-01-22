PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

